The intense bombardment has prevented the opening of evacuation corridors in the region, Oleh Synyehubov, the head of the Kharkiv region military administration, said in a statement on Telegram.

"Over the past day, Russian troops have struck 47 times with artillery, mortar, tank, and strikes in the areas of Piatihatky, Oleksiyivka, and the residential area of the Kharkiv Traсtor Plant district," Synyehubov said.

"About 380 shellings from Grad and Smerch (rocket artillery) were recorded. In Saltivka, the enemy damaged the gas pipeline, there was a major fire, and rescuers have worked to localize it," he added.

Synyehubov said Russian forces had also inflicted heavy fire on Derhachi, northwest of the city of Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring three others, and destroying a city council building.

"The fiercest point [in Kharkiv region] remains Izium, where fighting and constant shelling continue," he said. "We are working every day to open 'green' [evacuation] corridors. But so far Russia does not give us such an opportunity."