The city is being attacked from four sides

Russian troops are shelling the city day and night, using "Grads" and 120mm mortars. There is no water, food, electricity, heating or communications in the city.

Journalists were able to collect information from people who are in touch with those who remain in the city, and eyewitness accounts.

A volunteer named Vasyl (name changed for safety reasons), says the city is being shelled from all four sides. The enemy attacks the city even from sea.

"We are running out of food, people don't have the meds and water. From what I've heard, those who were able to get in touch with their relatives said they had to drink from puddles. There is no water", – the volunteer says.

He also confirmed the information previously shared by the local authorities on enemy’s shelling during the silence regime.

"Every time there is a green light and a humanitarian convoy tries to get into the city, the Russian army, these monsters, they shell the areas a convoy is supposed to pass through. They do not allow both, people to leave and humanitarian aid to get into the city", – the volunteer from Mariupol told.

He said that the Russians are committing genocide against Ukrainians. Also, according to the volunteer what is going on now is a repetition of the Second World War.

The occupiers do not let men leave

Father Pavlo said it was almost impossible to leave Mariupol. Russian troops were ordered not to let men leave the city. Therefore, it is almost impossible to pass the checkpoint.

"It was the worst moment when we came, the discussion started, people were begging. Women with children… We’ve been standing there for five hours, in the field, without communication, without food, without anything", – the priest said.

Those who want to evacuate have little chance to leave, because there is no gasoline in the city, the curator of the Mariupol art platform "TYU" Diana Berg said.

To leave the city you need to have a full tank of gasoline. People do not have enough fuel to get to Zaporizhia. Also, it is dangerous to drive because the roads were mined, she says.

"I know for sure how bad the situation is from a woman who has managed to leave the city. There are several checkpoints, roads are mined, it's really dangerous. You can get under the enemy fire. They can randomly shoot at cars, why not?! They easily shoot civilians. Also, they don't let men leave for some reason", – she confirms.

Total casualties is unknown

Anna Romanova, a journalist from Mariupol, said there is no a single street with undamaged buildings left in the city. The occupiers are also jamming the communication, that is why people cannot get in touch with their relatives in the city.

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said that 1200 civilians had already died during the blockade. But as no one counts the dead, total casualties in the city is unknown, Romanova said.

It is also difficult to identify the victims. People are buried in mass graves.

"It's a real disaster. On the one hand, it's cold there now, the temperature is about 0, people are freezing in the basements. On the other hand, if it suddenly gets warmer and the firing doesn’t stop, can you imagine what will happen to those bodies? This is a humanitarian catastrophe" – Romanova emphasized.

The deputy of city council Dmytro Zabavin declared 150-200 people die every day. In addition, it is unknown how many people are remaining under the rubble.