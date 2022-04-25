This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko on the official Telegram page.
He published photos and videos of the deported Ukrainians and urged people who recognize their relatives in photos to call the contact center.
+38067 345 1555
+38050 345 1555
Ukrainian authorities will try to return Ukrainians to their homeland, Andriushchenko stressed.
People are deported from Mariupol to Primorsky Krai, Russia
The Russians are forcibly taking the civilian population of Mariupol to Russia. The propaganda staged a big spectacle of deported Ukrainians in Primorsky Krai, 8,000 kilometers from their home.
Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova said that on April 21, a train arrived in the town of Nakhodka in Primorsky Krai, bringing 308 Ukrainians. These include women, children, people with disabilities, and students.
Propaganda staged a spectacle
Lyudmila Denisova said that according to local volunteers, Russian propaganda staged a real show - deportees from Mariupol were met by sailors in parade uniform, city authorities, and rescuers.
After that, they were sent to the Wrangel neighborhood on the outskirts of the city. Now they are going change the Ukrainian documents to Russian, and promise a one-time assistance of ten thousand rubles in the future.
The ombudsperson stressed that Russia is grossly violating international law by forcibly deporting Ukrainians, so Denisova appealed to the UN Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights Violations.
Source: Ukraine's Human Rights ombudsperson Lyudmila Denisova, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko