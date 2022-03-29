So, he tries to fight against the generals with the help of propagandists. This opinion was expressed by Russian publicist Andrei Piontkovsky on Channel 24.

According to him, a wild propaganda campaign has been taking place on Russian talk shows recently. About 15 people impose Putin's position almost yelling every day.

"They (propagandists - Channel 24) are capturing a part of the population by this ideology. This is an argument in Putin's fight against the generals", – Piontkovsky emphasized.

He believes that the head of the Kremlin is following his tactics - he did not remove the generals, but released propagandists who impose absurd allegations on society.