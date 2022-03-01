Full text

Dear attendees.

In recent days, I don't know how to say hello because I can't say "good morning", "good afternoon" or "good evening". I can't, because every day, this day is definitely not good for someone. Every day, this evening is the last for someone. And this is absolutely true.

I am talking today and now about my citizens, citizens of Ukraine who are defending their dignity and freedom at the cost of their lives.

I am very glad of what I have just seen here and what I have heard - I am glad of this mood. Unifying mood. I am glad that we have united all of you today - the countries of the European Union. But I did not know that it would take this price. And this is a tragedy for me, a tragedy for every Ukrainian, a tragedy for our state - such a high price. Very high price. Thousands killed. Two revolutions. One war. And five days of full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

I do not read the text from the papers today, because the papers in the life of my state are over. All this is a reality. All these dead people. All this is real life.

And you know, I think that today we give for values, rights, for freedom, just for the desire to be equal, the same as you, as every person - we give our best people. The toughest, strongest Ukrainians. Extraordinary.

We often like to say that we will defeat everyone. And I'm very glad that now you're not just talking about it, you see it. And we will definitely defeat everyone, I'm sure of it.

There is a saying "Ukrainian choice of Europe" - what we aspired to, what we went to and are going to. I would very much like it to sound today, from you to us: "Europe's choice of Ukraine already". I have a few minutes to talk to you, because we have short breaks due to constant shelling and rocket attacks. This morning was tragic for all of us. Two cruise missiles were fired at Kharkiv. A city on the border with the Russian Federation. There have always been a lot of Russians and they have always been friends, having warm relations. There are more than 20 universities, this is the city with the largest number of universities in our country. Young people, bright, smart, who always gathered for all holidays on the largest square in our country - Freedom Square. And this is the largest square in Europe - it's true - this Freedom Square. Imagine: two cruise missiles in the morning were fired at Freedom Square! Dozens of victims. This is what the price of freedom is. We are just fighting for our land and for our freedom.

And believe me, despite the fact that all the big cities of our state are now blocked, no one will invade our freedom and our state. Believe me, every square from today, whatever it is called, will be called Freedom Square. In every city of our state. Nobody will break us. We are strong, we are Ukrainians. We have, you know, a desire for our children to live. It seems to me that it is fair. Yesterday, 16 children died. Once again, President Putin will say that this is an operation and "we are firing at military infrastructure." Where are our children? What military plants do they work at, what missiles are they on?! Maybe they ride in tanks? You killed 16 children!

Ladies and gentlemen, our people are very motivated, extremely. We are fighting for our rights, freedom, for life. And now we are fighting for survival. And this is our main motivation. But we are also fighting to be equal members of Europe. And I think today we are showing everyone that we are. With us, the European Union will definitely be stronger. Without you, Ukraine will be alone. We have proved our strength, we have proved that we are at least the same as you. Prove that you are with us. Prove that you do not let us go. Prove that you are truly European. And then life will overcome death, and light will overcome darkness.

Glory to Ukraine!