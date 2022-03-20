Ukrainian intelligence has published a corresponding Russian order on the "Organization of the involvement of members of the military-patriotic public movement "Unarmiya" in a special operation in Ukraine".

This document has been signed by Russian Defense Minister Shoigu.

According to the order, the reporting of potential human reserves aged 17-18 for involvement in hostilities in the occupying army is being prepared. The top military leadership of the Russian Federation must provide proposals for the training of these personnel in the shortest possible time. Gennady Zhidko, the head of the central military-political department of the Russian Armed Forces, is in charge of monitoring the execution of the order.