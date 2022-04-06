As a result, the West's position on Russia's nuclear status will take some time to reassess. Christina Quinn, the United States' Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, stated this in an interview with Channel 24.

She does, however, wish for Russia to be a responsible nuclear state.

"If this isn't the case, we'll make them hold their responsibilities," Quinn added.

One of the Western justifications against providing Ukraine with fighter jets, the journalist said, is that Putin will use nuclear weapons.

However, Quinn replied that she does not agree with this logic. "We very much hope that President Putin will manage nuclear weapons responsibly. Otherwise, he will be held accountable", Christina Quinn assured.