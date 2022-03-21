Currently, the automated radiation monitoring system in the Exclusion Zone doesn’t work.

Read more: Mariupol: ultimatum rejected

The SNRCU noted that Ukrainian rescuers cannot extinguish forest fires in the Exclusion Zone because of the invaders.

"Forest fires in the cold period of the year are an atypical occurrence for the Exclusion Zone. There is a high probability that in the spring and summer the intensity of forest fires there may reach the maximum level," the SNRCU explained.

This, in turn, will lead to complete burning of radioactively contaminated forests in the Exclusion Zone and, consequently, to a significant deterioration of the radiation situation in Ukraine and throughout Europe.

What is the situation in Chernobyl

In the exclusion zone, which is temporarily controlled by the invaders, fires have recently begun. Russians fired artillery at the forest to provoke fires. The enemy has also been using Chernobyl infrastructure for military purposes for 25 days. The station workers were held hostage.

Only on March 20 it was possible to carry out a partial rotation of staff. Energoatom specified that 46 volunteers of the station went to replace the evacuated personnel of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. They will perform their duties and ensure the functioning of the Ukrainian enterprise under occupation.