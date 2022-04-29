A Ukrainian journalist has died as a result of a missile attack on Kyiv’s Artem plant on Thursday, according to a Kyiv police spokesperson. Vira Hyrych, 54, was identified in a rescue operation early Friday.

The Russian defense ministry confirmed the attack, but in reality they hit a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

A missile strike rocked the centre of Kyiv during Thursday's visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Vera Hyrych, a journalist and producer of Radio Liberty

She helped Belarusian journalists find refuge in Kyiv to escape repression in Belarus, Radio Liberty journalist in Brussels Rikard Jozwiak posted on his Twitter. She has been working at the Kyiv bureau of Radio Liberty since 2018.