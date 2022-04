This information was confirmed to journalists by the press service of Operation Allied Forces, Channel 24 reported.

The bridge was located along a highway between the Ukrainian cities of Sloviansk and Lyman. A satellite image from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite shows the bridge intact on Thursday.

CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the video.

Lyman has come under bombardment as Russian troops continue their military offensive across Ukraine's eastern regions.