Kyiv region

In particular, the Minister stressed that in the Kyiv region people will be evacuated from the following localities:

Vorzel, Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin, Gostomel.

The evacuation points in Kyiv region are as follows:

Irpin - the hotel "Irpin", Ecomarket (Soborna St, 105b);

Bucha - near the Bucha City Council;

Vorzel - Kurortna St, 25, near the railway station, maternity hospital

Gostomel - penal colony, Myrna St, 3a

Borodyanka - church, Orthodox St.

The evacuation will start at approximately 10:40 - 11:00. Women and children will be evacuated in the first place.

It is also reported that it is possible to leave dangerous localities using own transport.

Evacuees will be sent to Kyiv by an organized bus convoy. If you are going to use your own transport, you must not deviate from the route of the columns. This is extremely important and can save your life.

The following "Green Corridors" are being arranged: