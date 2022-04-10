Among the Ukrainian prisoners was Hanna Havrylina, mayor of Hremiach village in the northern Chernihiv region, according to Vereshchuk, who posted a picture of herself with Havrylina on Telegram on Sunday.

“She is back home as a result of yesterday’s prisoner exchange,” said Vereshchuk. “A brave and resilient woman. A true leader of her community. Yesterday I had the honor of meeting Ms. Havrylina in person.”

Nine evacuation corridors have been agreed for Sunday in southern and eastern Ukraine.

No corridor from the southern city of Melitopol was announced on Sunday.

One corridor will operate in the Donetsk region from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, by private vehicle only, she said.

Three other corridors have been established to the Zaporizhzhia region from Berdiansk, Tokmak and Energodar, running by both bus and private transport, Vereshchuk said.