Now the Russian PoW is in Mykolaiv city, in the South of Ukraine. The young man claims that there are more than 1,500 Russian soldiers like him, who surrendered to the Ukrainian army. TV channel 24 has received these exclusive images from our intelligence sources.

"We are not peacekeepers here, we are murderers", the Russian PoW said.

Alexander said that the military commandment was convinced that they were going to Ukraine as "peacekeepers." However, he saw that this was not the case. And he decided that it was better to surrender than to kill civilians. The captured Russian soldier apologized to his people, although he knows that they will not forgive him. "In reality, we are like murderers, like fascists. Our troops just shoot at everything they see or do not see," the prisoner of war admitted.

"I want to appeal to all mothers, to my friends and to the Russians: Stand up. You are the same people as the one living in Ukraine. I was fed here in captivity. And what about our army? It provided us with overdue field rations. Small kids are dying here. I saw it with my own eyes and I do not want it to continue like this," Alexander said.

"When I ran away, they (Russian forces) shot at me"

To tell the whole truth about the war waged by Russia against Ukraine, Alexander called his relatives and friends. He asked his parents not to watch Russian state TV because they lie that Ukraine is evil.

"Our government is fascist now. I surrendered because I can not shoot civilians," he said.

His mother, however, did not immediately believe him. Influenced by Russian propaganda, she asked why he was forced to say this. Then she began to repeat the Russian propaganda’s fabrications that Ukraine was allegedly "dropping missiles on Russia." Alexander insisted that only the Russians themselves could do this. When he fled, his colleagues (Russian forces) eventually shot at him.

"I say it myself. I just see it here and all this. Many people surrendered together with me. There are 1,500 of us, you know, who do not want to kill civilians," the Russian POW said. "I surrendered because I saw how we destroy cities in Ukraine. There are no Bandera or fascists here. There are little children here. I also have a son, he is 3 months old. The same children are here in the basements. I brought field rations there and saw everything." the Russian prisoner of war explained.

Relatives of the Russian prisoner of war promise to sound the alarm

Alexander spoke not only to his parents, but also to other relatives and friends. He repeated to everyone that he needed their help, and with tears in his eyes the captured Russian soldier repeated that he was not a murderer. The man asked to inform everyone and go to the streets to protest.

One of the relatives (apparently an uncle) asked the Russian how he was treated in captivity in Ukraine. The POW replied that he was given food and water three times a day. People in this country are good and there are no "Bandera" or nationalists who are so afraid of the Putin regime. "Russia has come only to kill everyone here. We were told one thing, but in reality everything is different. I could not kill anyone, I fled," he repeated.

Most of the interlocutors replied that they loved him and would do what he asked. "We wrote everything down, tomorrow your friends will write a statement. I swear to you. I saw everything on video, we understand everything. Take care," they replied to Alexander.