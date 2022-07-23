By such an act, Russia once again proved that it is not worth doing business with, trusting, or even more so signing any important agreements with.

After all, only the day before, an agreement on unblocking Ukrainian ports was signed in Istanbul. The agreement was signed through the mediation of Turkey and the UN. Ukraine has not signed any agreements with Russia. Instead, the parties signed agreements separately with representatives of the UN and Turkey.

There is talk of opening humanitarian corridors from Yuzhny, Odesa and Chornomorsk. This was done so that Ukraine could export grain.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy confirmed this information. Instead, they refused to give details. In particular, they did not say how much Ukrainian grain was attacked by the Russians.