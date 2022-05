"The enemy continues not only the physical destruction of the region's infrastructure, but also the psychological pressure on the civilian population," said the Ukrainian military's Operational Command (South).

The regional military administration also posted a drone video purporting to show a strike against a Russian patrol boat in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian air force units have carried out several strikes against Russian positions on Russian-occupied Snake Island off the coast of Crimea.

The UN has called to reopen the Odesa port in southern Ukraine to help ease a global food crisis. The blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports is preventing nearly 25 million tons of grain from being exported.