2187 Mariupol residents were killed

Russian troops cynically shelled civilians and residential areas. Thus, by March 13, 2,187 residents of Mariupol had died as a result of shelling and bombing by Putin's fascist forces.

The city council said that the biggest threat comes from the sky. Therefore, they called on NATO to close the skies over Ukraine or provide air defense systems to protect Mariupol's 400,000 residents.