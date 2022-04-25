Russia has launched missile strikes on Zhmerynka and Koziatyn in Vinnytsia region. It is already known there are dead. This was announced by the head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhii Borzov.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are trying to strike at critical infrastructure.

Other regions

Russian invaders continue to attack Ukraine from the sky. Two cruise missiles were recorded over the cooling reservoir of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.