Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address on Monday stated that "there can be no doubt that Russia will try not just to limit as much as possible, but to completely shut down the supply of gas to Europe at the most acute moment".

This is what we need to prepare for now, this is what is being provoked now, he added.

"Because every concession in such conditions is perceived by the Russian leadership as an incentive for further, stronger pressure. Of course, this decision on one turbine, which leads to many other problems, can still be revised. Russia has never played by the rules in the energy sector and it will not play now unless it sees strength," he said.

France and Germany

French and German economic ministers fear an extension to reduced Russian gas supplies as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline shuts down from Monday for a 10-day maintenance period.

Nord Stream 1, which went live in 2011, transports 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe through the Baltic Sea. Typically, Gazprom has dealt with the maintenance period by increasing supplies traveling to Europe through other pipelines or tapping storage. This time, the company has said that's not an option, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.