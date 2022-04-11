The situation in the direction of Slobozhanske was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military noted that the enemies do not stop trying to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in Izyum area.

To do this, the invaders are constantly conducting reconnaissance to determine the direction of possible offensive actions. The General Staff does not rule out that the enemy will increase activity in the direction of Sloviansk. Part of the forces will be directed to Barvinkove.

Russians have problems with logistics

At the same time, the enemy has a number of problems in logistics. It is primarily about the grouping of troops of the Western Military District. Russians lack replacement parts, certain types of artillery ammunition.