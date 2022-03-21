The day before, two enemy ships were spotted in the Black Sea. Their appearance is of a demonstrative nature for the purpose of psychological pressure, according to the regional leadership.

By the way, on March 18 there was information that the invaders mined the road from Bosphorus to Odesa. At the same time, all the captains of the ships were lied to that these were Ukrainian mines.

The government of Bulgaria has called on residents of the Black Sea coast to be careful because of the danger of sailing mines.