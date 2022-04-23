"The Russian occupiers continue to fire on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and the region," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration: "During the day, the occupiers inflicted 56 strikes, as a result – 19 wounded, two people died".

Civilians in Kharkiv have endured heavy shelling for days.

Russian forces continued to hold defensive lines around Izium, and claimed Ukrainian forces had carried out a successful counterattack to retake the settlements of Bezruky, Slatino and Prudianka and in the vicinity of Derhachi, Syniehubov added.

The military governor announced that a curfew in the region would be in effect from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time.