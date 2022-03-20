Kyiv region

The night passed relatively calmly, despite constant air alarms. The enemy refrained from active actions and is trying to entrench, builds fortifications, and tries to establish logistics. Fighting and shelling in Makaryv, Bucha, Hostomel, Vorzel. The invader is conducting chaotic shelling of social infrastructure and residential areas. The movement of the enemy was observed in Vyshhorod and Brovarsky districts.

Chernihiv region

Defense of Chernihiv, shelling of the city, high-rise buildings and industrial areas were shelled yesterday. There were air alarms in Chernihiv and the region at night. There is no electricity, heating, most areas are left are without gas, and there are problems of communication in Chernihiv.

Sumy region

The shelling of the suburbs of Sumy has been going on for a week now, including this night. There was also an air alarm at night

Zhytomyr region

Alarms at night, that became usual. Missile strike on one of the villages of Korosten district. The industrial building was destroyed. There are no victims.

Kirovohrad region

It is calm in the Kirovohrad region, and there was one alarm at night.

Kharkiv region

There were several attacks in Kharkiv at night, there are fires in residential buildings, rescuers are working. In the evening, two civilians, including a 9-year-old child, were killed in the latest shelling in KHTZ district.

The number of attacks from the sky over Kharkiv has significantly decreased. Reconnaissance aircraft are being observed for today. The Armed Forces of Ukraine in some areas went on the counterattack, and enemy columns approaching Kharkiv were broken up far away from the city. A mobile unit of the National Guard destroyed a large number of manpower and equipment of the occupiers in Dergachiv district yesterday.

Russians are trying to break in the direction of Izyum, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting back.

Zaporizhzhia region

The night passed without change. On the instructions of the military, a curfew has been imposed from 4:00 pm on Saturday until 4:00 pm on Saturday.

Rivne region

Several air alarms at night

Volyn

The night passed quietly

Vinnytsia

The night passed quietly. In the morning there was an air alarm

Zakarpattya

The night passed quietly

Khmelnytskyi region

As of the morning, the situation is calm, there were air alarms at night

Ternopil

Air alarms at night, everything is calm in the morning

Cherkasy

The night passed quietly

Lviv region

The situation is calm

Poltava region

In Poltava region the night passed calmly, in the morning there was an air alarm

Chernivtsi

The night was calm

Ivano-Frankivsk

Relatively calm, one air alarm

Luhansk region

Lysychansk and Rubizhne were shelled at night. There was a humanitarian corridor yesterday, so the situation was more or less calm in Severodonetsk. But about 30 objects were damaged or destroyed in Severodonetsk and Rubizhne in a day.

Donetsk region

The night was restless. Russians shelled Avdiivka, Marinka, Toretsk. The enemy attempted to breakthrough Marinka. The city is badly damaged. The situation is also difficult in Mariupol. There are street fights and starvation in the city. People are trying to leave the city on their own.

There are many refugees in the occupied settlements near Mariupol - Mangush, Melekine.

In the rest of the region, the situation is tense, but mostly controlled, except for Volnovakha.

Mykolayiv region

The city was shelled with Grad, there were air alarms during the night. Fighting continues in this region. The evacuation from defended villages and the delivery of a humanitarian help are being arranged. In some settlements there is no heat and electricity.

Kherson region

The night was restless, the sounds of explosions and shelling could be heard in the region. This information is being clarified. In general, the situation in the Kherson region is getting closer to critical. In most remote areas and communities where orcs live now, it is almost a humanitarian catastrophe.

The number of places where racists distribute their aid is increasing every day. All this is done under the video cameras of racist media.

Odesa

The night was calm, there was an air alarm in the morning