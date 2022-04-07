The United Nations general assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the UN human rights council over reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.

In a draft of the resolution, the 193-member general assembly expressed “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine”, particularly at reports of rights abuses by Russia.

The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said he was “grateful” to UN member states who “chose the right side of history” and voted to suspend Russia from the UN human rights council.