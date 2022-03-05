The Russian military plane dropped a bomb on the private sector. On the video we can hear several explosions.

Heavily damaged private houses

The courtyards of private houses were turned into rubble of destroyed structures. The windows of the houses were smashed and the roofs were torn off. Some of them have partially collapsed. The video is terrifying.

No casualties were immediately confirmed. Women and children were evacuated from Irpin.

For several days the Russian army has been attacking Irpin in the Kyiv region. The day before, the Russian attackers directly hit the residential area. Due to the great danger, about 3,000 women and children were evacuated from the city on March 4 alone.