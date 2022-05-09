According to the ministry, Russia’s presence in the Black Sea has now swelled to seven vessels armed with Kaliber-type cruise missiles, “collectively carrying up to 50 missiles.”

We cannot exclude renewed bombings, Tu22M3 long range bombers,

he added.

Meanwhile, the situation in breakaway region of Transnistria remains tense, according to Motuzyanyk, with “local units and brigades of the so called ‘operational forces’ from the Russian Federation stationed there remaining on high alert.”

Background

Ukrainian forces are holding out at the heavily bombed plant, the last part of the city not under Russian control.

All elderly people, women and children have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 300 civilians had been rescued from the plant, although the Russian defence ministry gave a much lower number, saying 51 people had been evacuated over a period of three days.