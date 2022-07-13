Russians continued to shell districts close to Kharkiv city and other parts of the region, according to Ukraine's military.

Two men were killed in shelling of the town of Zolochiv near the Russian border, according to the regional military administration.

In the Kharkiv region, seven people died and 34 were injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers, the administration said.

The General Staff said there had been no change in the front lines north of the city of Sloviansk. "All the actions of the enemy in the direction of these settlements were unsuccessful," it said.

But Russian shelling of the city from a distance continues, and one person was injured overnight when a residential building was struck, according to local authorities.

Kherson region

A massive crater is the only thing left after a Ukrainian missile hit a building — which Ukrainian officials say was being used as an ammunition depot by Russia — in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region of Ukraine, according to a new satellite image from Planet Labs.

The satellite image was taken on June 12, according to Planet Labs. Comparing it to a satellite image taken by Planet Labs on June 11, a number of the surrounding buildings have also been destroyed, or significantly damaged.