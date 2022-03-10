As "Dnipro Operatyvny" informed, according to preliminary information, no one was injured. The missiles hit the airport building and formed pits 5 meters deep.

This is not the first Russian missile strike in the Dnipro region

Only on March 8, the Russians fired a missile at a school stadium in the village of Hryhorivka in the Dnipro region. The Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case for violating the laws and customs of war.

Also in early March, Russian warplanes were spotted over the Dnipro airport. As a result, sirens sounded in the area for several hours. The so-called "anti-drone groups" are active in the Dnipro region, thanks to their efforts Russian drones are downed.