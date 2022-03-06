Rescue workers rescued 4 people from the rubble. One person unfortunately died from his injuries.

Air strike on the airport of Vinnytsia

There is a military base next to the airport that was hit by the Russians. It is under reconstruction and there is no equipment on it. The air forces of the Ukrainian army reported that 8 missiles hit the airport of Vinnytsia.

President Zelensky called on the West to close the sky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to world leaders to close the airspace or provide Ukraine with aircraft for defense.

Russia uses occupied Transnistria to attack Ukraine

The missiles were fired from the territory of occupied Transnistria.

"The Russians have fired about 8 missiles from Transnistria. The enemy has shown its face again. We do not give up, - stressed the spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ignat.

Transnistria is a territory of Moldova illegally occupied by Russia, located about 250 km south of Vinnytsia. It is known that the separatists have already put their troops on alert. However, they assure that they will not fight against Ukraine.