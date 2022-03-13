Another foreign journalist was injured. This was reported on March 13 by the head of the General Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region.

Read more: War is closer than you think: Sadovyi reminded there are only 20 kilometers from Yavoriv to NATO

"A 51-year-old correspondent, Brent Renaud, who had previously worked for the New York Times has been shot dead and another injured by Russian forces”, – the police said.

It is known the U.S. citizen died as a result of a vicious attack by the Russian occupiers. According to documents, his name was Brent Renaud. The journalist was trying to show the world the insidiousness, cruelty, and ruthlessness of the invaders.

The occupiers killed former New York Times journalist / Photo: Andriy Nebytov, Facebook

Another journalist was taken to hospital

The wounded journalist was managed to be taken to Okhmatdyt Hospital in Kyiv.

At 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, an injured journalist from the United States was brought to the Okhmatdyt Hospital. He and his colleagues came under the fire from Russians. Our doctors are providing medical care to the wounded”, – a hospital spokeswoman wrote.

The invaders wounded an American journalist: video from the hospital