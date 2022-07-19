Sloviansk also came under rocket fire, at least 4 rockets hit the private sector of the city. There is also talk of one dead and two wounded, spokeswoman of the Donetsk military administration Tetyana Ignatchenko said.

On July 19, the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported that Russia will continue to seek to completely capture the Donetsk region. For their offensive in Donbas, the occupiers continue to use nominally 6 separate armies.

But it is predicted that the operational pace and speed of the aggressor's troop advance is likely to be very slow without a significant operational pause for reorganization and re-equipment.

Russian forces are making renewed efforts to break through Ukrainian defenses in the northeastern Kharkiv region as they try to resume their offensive toward the city of Sloviansk in the neighboring Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian military.