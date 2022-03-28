The prisoner assures that when he and his colleagues realized that they were participants in the war, and not in the declared "special operation", they wanted to refuse.

"They even made a piece of paper. But a senior came and said that there was no war there, we just had to go through it," said the prisoner.

Despite the commander's assurances that "there was no war there", the unit was defeated – only 9 out of 30 people survived.

Those who refused, the military says, were sentenced to 13 years in prison. Of course, the prisoner assures that he has not killed anyone in Ukraine and does not even know how to use weapons properly. This case will be further investigated by SSU investigators.