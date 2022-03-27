Russian forces have entered Slavutych, a city of about 25,000 people that serves as a housing community for workers from the nearby Chernobyl nuclear power plant, local officials said Saturday.

Slavutych "remains a Ukrainian city, under Ukrainian flags," Mayor Yurii Fomichev said, but is controlled by Russian forces.

He added that three days ago, the city received an ultimatum from Russia to surrender without a fight: “We strongly defended our city.”

Yesterday, gunfire and the sounds of explosions were heard after residents protested against Russian occupation.