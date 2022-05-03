Two civilians were killed in yesterday's shelling of the plant.

The standoff between Russian and Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukraine's unwavering resistance in the face of an enemy that far outnumbers them.

On Sunday, more than 100 civilians were evacuated from the sprawling industrial complex, which has been under heavy Russian bombardment. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Sunday evening that for the first time, the vital corridor to evacuate civilians from the plant had started working, paving the way for them to pass through.