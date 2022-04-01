"It was confirmed that the occupiers, who seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other facilities in the Exclusion Zone, marched in two columns towards the Ukrainian border with the Republic of Belarus," said Energoatom in a statement published on Telegram.

Read here Towns in Luhansk region hit by heavy shelling

As they retreated from Chernobyl, Russian troops stole computers, kettles, coffee makers and containers of property at the nuclear power plant. This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management Yevhen Kramarenko.

The Russians also looted a hotel near the nuclear power plant and grabbed kitchen utensils, forks and spoons.

In late February, during the first week of the war, the plant and its surrounding territory fell into the hands of Russian troops.