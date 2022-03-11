The situation in Ukrainian regions as of 8:00 am

Kyiv oblast

The urban warfare continues in Irpin, Makarove, in Borodyanka area. There continues the shelling of the Bilohorod and Bucha communities, the rocket shelling of Baryshivka, Brovary region, hitting multi-storey residential buildings and the residential sector. The information is being confirmed. The oblast is preparing to evacuate the population from the most dangerous areas.

Chernihiv oblast

At night, the russian air force bombed Chernihiv twice. The air strike destroyed not only the residential sector, but also damaged a large-diameter water supply system. The water supply system has been cut off. The information regarding other damages and casualties is being confirmed. Part of the city is left without heating and without light. The utility service providers are constantly repairing the damage. The “Uragan” rocket launcher shelled Nizhyn at night, resulting in 2 dead and 8 injured.

The defensive fights continue at Chernihiv surroundings. The Armed Forces made several successful counter attacks throughout the day in the direction of Kyiv.



Sumy oblast

Lebedyn city, Sumy oblast, was bombed again at night. It happens every night, russian enemy air force drop the bombs on residential areas and critical infrastracture.

Zhytomyr oblast

There were three air raid alarms in the evening and at night. Currently, there is no information on the destruction or casualties.

Kirovohrad oblast

Quiet in the area.

Dnipro oblast

The air raid alarm lasted for almost three hours. There were three air strikes on the city. According to the preliminary information, one person died.

Kharkiv oblast

At night, the invaders hit the electrical substation in Pyatykhatka, setting the dormitory nearby ablaze. According to the preliminary data, there are no casualties.

The fighting with russian invaders continues throughout the oblast.

Zaporizhzhia oblast

The situation is under control. The radiation background remains within normal limits.

Rivne oblast

The night was relatively calm, three air raid alarms sounded.

Volyn region

At 05.45 in the morning explosions took place at the airfield close to Lutsk. The fire is currently being extinguished. The emergency services are working at the spot of missile strikes. Preliminary, there are casualties.

Vinnytsya oblast

The night was relatively quiet, one air raid alarm sounded.

Zakarpattya region

The night passed quietly.

Khmelnytsk oblast

The night passed quietly.

Ternopil oblast

There was 1 air raid alarm. Generally, the situation is calm.

Cherkasy oblast

At night, one air raid alarm sounded. Generally, the situation is relatively calm

Lviv oblast

The night passed quietly.

Poltava oblast

There were air raid alarms in Lubny and Poltava.

Chernivtsi

The night passed quietly.

Ivano-Frankivsk oblast

The night was relatively quiet, one air raid alarm sounded. The three air strikes on the city happened in the morning.

Luhansk oblast

The shelling of Severodonetsk and Rubizhne continues with the use of multiple rocket launchers. There are many fires in residential buildings in Severodonetsk. In Rubizhne, a fire started in a house for the elderly. The gas pipeline was damaged. Technical water supply to Lysychansk and Hirske has been reestablished after a long period of absence of water supply.

Donetsk oblast

It was quiet in Kramatorsk. A high pressure gas pipeline was damaged by russian invaders in Svitlodarsk.

Mariupol is under siege, but remains Ukrainian. The situation there is still dire.

Mykolaiv oblast

The night passed quietly.

Kherson oblast

The night was quiet, in the morning - heavy powerful explosions.

Odesa oblast

The night passed quietly.