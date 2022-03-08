The mayor of Zhytomyr, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, reported that the Russians shelled residential buildings in the Korbutovka area of Zhytomyr.

According to Sukhomlyn, one of the buildings was destroyed. There is at least one injured civilian. The number of victims is still being clarified.

Sukhomlyn added that only civilians from Zhytomyr have been living in the house for over 20 years.

On the evening of March 8, the Russian invaders fired again at Zhytomyr. This time Korbutivka and the Izovat plant were damaged, Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn said.