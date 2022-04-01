Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told about this on the air of the national telethon, Channel 24 reports. According to him, the enemy was driven out of almost the entire district.

At the same time, Brovary is being fortified: checkpoints are being set up here and the defense is being prepared to be ready.

"Russian troops have left Brovary district, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will clean up settlements from enemy equipment, occupiers, possibly mines", – Igor Sapozhko said.

The mayor of Brovary added that many residents have already returned to the city. Small and medium-sized businesses are gradually resuming their work.

"The city is getting back to its normal life. Since we had reliable protection from the Armed Forces, we always said that all's well, everything is fine", – the mayor concluded.