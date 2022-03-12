The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the situation at the front on the 17th day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people against the Russian military invasion.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that the main efforts of the occupiers in the Donetsk and Tavria regions are focused on the capture of the cities of Mariupol and Severodonetsk.

Moreover, after an unsuccessful attack on the town of Rubizhne, the Russians withdrew to Kapitolivka.

In the direction of Volnovakha, the invaders tried to launch an offensive in the direction of Krasna Polyana. The Russians tried to advance in the direction of Olginka.

However, units of Putin's occupation forces conducting the offensive in the Donetsk region encountered strong resistance from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and lost their offensive capabilities.