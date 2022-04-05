People should not leave the shelters, the doors and windows in a room should be closed. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhii Haidai.

Read more: Civilian ship attacked in Mariupol port by Russian military

How acid affects humans

Haidai explained that nitric acid is dangerous if inhaled, swallowed, and in contact with skin and mucous membranes.

Acid fumes irritate the respiratory tract. If the poisoning is mild, then there are signs of bronchitis, mild bronchiolitis, dizziness, drowsiness. With severe poisoning - pulmonary edema. Gas masks should be used to protect against nitric acid vapors and mists.

Haidai advises to prepare wet face masks. When applied topically to the eyes, nitric acid causes severe damage with extensive necrosis of the cornea and conjunctiva. This can lead to losing sight.