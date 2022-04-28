According to preliminary information, two houses in the private sector were also significantly damaged.

"Zaporizhzhia, morning, the enemy missile attack. Rashist aircraft struck, Kh-55 class “air-ground” missile was used", – added in the Regional Military Administration.

Russia is shelling cities and villages from the air

- On April 27, the Russians launched a missile strike on the bridge across the Dnister estuary.

- On the same day, the enemy attacked Chuhuiv from the air. Two injured locals were hospitalized.

- On the night of April 28, the occupiers fired rockets at the village of Shevchenkove, Mykolaiv region.