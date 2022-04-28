According to preliminary information, two houses in the private sector were also significantly damaged.
Read more: "We are running out of food": situation on Azovstal in Mariupol
"Zaporizhzhia, morning, the enemy missile attack. Rashist aircraft struck, Kh-55 class “air-ground” missile was used", – added in the Regional Military Administration.
Russia is shelling cities and villages from the air
- On April 27, the Russians launched a missile strike on the bridge across the Dnister estuary.
- On the same day, the enemy attacked Chuhuiv from the air. Two injured locals were hospitalized.
- On the night of April 28, the occupiers fired rockets at the village of Shevchenkove, Mykolaiv region.