In two years, Nazis killed 10,000 civilians in Mariupol. And the Russian occupiers killed more than 20 thousand Mariupol residents in two months.

More than 40,000 people were forcibly deported from Mariupol by the Russian occupiers. This is one of the worst genocides of civilians in modern history.

According to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko, racism is the fascism of the 21st century and now "there are no doubts or illusions about that". Boichenko noted that humanity has paid a high price for the victory over Nazism in the last century.

The atrocities of the Russians in Mariupol

People who were lucky enough to leave Mariupol testified that they saw many bodies in the streets. But the occupiers check phones at checkpoints and force people to delete photos, if there are any.

The situation in Azovstal bunkers is rapidly deteriorating. After the Russian air strike on the military hospital, everything that could be needed by the injured and sick was destroyed. Meanwhile, about 600 wounded remain there.

Mariupol itself is completely destroyed; the city is under siege. Currently there are about 100 thousand people. They have no food or medicine – there is a humanitarian catastrophe in the city. Russian troops block humanitarian aid to the city.

People are forcibly deported to the temporarily occupied territories or to remote regions of Russia. Many locals have gone missing.



