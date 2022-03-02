Devastating airstrike

Zhytomyr was hit at about 10:16 p.m. on March 1, when the Russian invaders launched a cynical airstrike on civilian infrastructure. The Russian army fired a Kalibr cruise missile. It could have targeted the base of the 95 paratroopers division. But it hit a hospital and 10 residential buildings, 3 of which were inhabited.

The mayor of Zhytomyr, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, commented on the devastating airstrike: "An airstrike on a hospital is no longer a crime, but a torture, a sign of the army's impotence! They act this way against those whose spirit is unbreakable!".

The missile attack destroyed not only the hospital building but also several private houses nearby. Several private houses caught fire and were completely destroyed. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control.