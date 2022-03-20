The incident became known only in 9 days, on March 20. The Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova spoke about it.

Read more: Mariupol: Russian forces bomb school sheltering 400 people

According to Denisova, the occupiers cynically and purposefully fired at the nursing home from a tank. Unfortunately, 56 residents who lived in the house died on the spot.

The survivors, 15 people, were abducted by Russian invaders and taken to the occupied territory in Svatove to the regional geriatric boarding school.

The ombudsman adds it is still impossible to get to the site of the tragedy to bury the dead old people.





Another act of horrific genocide in Ukraine

Denisova emphasizes that this is another act of horrific genocide - the extermination of the civilian population of Ukraine.

"For every such crime, for every innocent life taken, the leadership of the aggressor state must be prosecuted to the full extent of the international criminal law," she said.