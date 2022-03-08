Kyiv region

Fighting in Irpin. Shelling: Makarov, Gostomel district. The movement of Russian invaders' vehicles in the north of Brovary district. Constant alarm of air strikes on Vasilkov, Bila Tserkva, Gostomel, Uzin. People are preparing for the evacuation.

Kirovograd region

The area is calm

Volyn

The night was calm

Kherson

At two o'clock in the morning, powerful explosions were heard. The consequences are being clarified.

Zhytomyr region

The night was calm in the Zhytomyr Region. Before that in the evening - an air raid. Strike at two oil depots and an industrial zone.

Zaporizhzhya region

The situation in the region: the Russian invaders are preparing to attack Zaporizhzhya, they are regrouping troops.

In the occupied settlements of Polohy, Vasyliva, Tokmak, Melitopol, Berdyansk, and Energodar, the situation is controlled by community leaders. At the same time, the Russian army is trying to establish a police regime through the terror of civilians.

Rivne region

The night was quiet

Vinnytsia

The night passed quietly

Khmelnytsky region

Air alarm. Attempts to fire on Starokostiantyniv. The attack was repulsed

Ternopil

The night was calm

Cherkasy

The night was calm

Lviv region

The night was quiet

Chernihiv region

Chernihiv region: several air raids at night. Defensive battles near Chernihiv, in the region.

Sumy region

Aviation raid on residential areas of the city, in the private sector. More than 20 were dead and wounded, including children. Sumy region - also airstrikes on villages, on private houses. The number of victims is being clarified.

Okhtyrka - night air raid, bombed residential neighborhoods, private sector, grocery stores. They hit the already broken CHP plant again. The city has been left without heating completely for 4 days. The number of victims is being clarified, the emergency service is dismantling the blockages.

Poltava region

In the evening - air alarms in Lubny and Poltava. The night is calm.

Chernivtsi

There was an air alarm in Chernivtsi in the evening. The night passed quietly.

Ivano-Frankivsk

The night passed quietly.

Luhansk region

Shelling of Popasna, Rubizhne and Severodonetsk. In Popasna, 2 people died in a psychoneurological dispensary. In Rubizhne - 3 wounded civilians. There is no gas supply, partly cut electricity and water.

Donetsk region

Mangush (the last town before Mariupol) - under the control of the Russian invaders. Mariupol made its way to the connection today - for a short time, now it will disappear again. The city is a disaster. People are very much looking forward to humanitarian aid.

Volnovakha has already been razed to the ground. The evacuation from there will continue today.

In the area of ​​Avdiyivka shelling. The battle began in the area of ​​Marinka in the morning.

Odesa

The night was calm.

Mykolayiv region

In the Mykolayiv region, the Ukrainian army repulsed Russian invaders' attacks. Explosions were heard in the night. Everything was quiet in the area at night.

Dnipro

In the Dnipro region, the night passed without worries.

Kharkiv region

Kharkiv at night - relatively calm, the region was fighting in the Izyum and Dergachiv directions.

Transcarpathia

The night was calm.