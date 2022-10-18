In Italy, in the last elections, the center-right coalition won. And this despite a fraudulent electoral law where lists and candidates were entirely decided by the party leaders and not by voters.

Only one clear winner came out of the polls: Giorgia Meloni. Despite the campaigns for women's rights, the "metoo" and the alleged civil rights struggles of the leftist parties, it was the conservative coalition that presented, for the first time in the history of the republic, with a female candidate as prime minister.

Giorgia Meloni will then have to present herself to the president of the republic, Sergio Mattarella, who should give her an "exploratory mandate" to try to form a government. But this is where things get complicated.

The bitterest enemies of Giorgia Meloni, often accused for her post-fascist past and for declarations against the European Union, are not, however, in the opposition camp. Her worst enemies are her allies: Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini.

Silvio Berlusconi is an elderly billionaire, no longer lucid (he is 86 years old) still a lover of beautiful women (his current partner is 32 years old) who still believes he matters politically. He asked Giorgia Meloni for ministries and places for his party when in reality his political weight is extremely limited. He even threatened not to vote for Giorgia Meloni’s confidence and to present his own candidate to lead the executive.

And then there is the Lega di Matteo Salvini. The party got a bad result in the elections and this put the party leader in a weak position. It was at this point, however, that Giorgia Meloni made a gesture like a seasoned poker player.

Before the formation of a government, the new chamber of deputies and the new senate must elect their two presidents. In general, until now, one presidency went to the majority and the other one to the opposition. Giorgia Meloni has mixed up the cards. In the Senate she managed to get Ignazio La Russa, a former fascist, elected. He is among the founders of the Brothers of Italy party.

In the Chamber of Deputies, on the other hand, just to divide the eventual alliance between Salvini and Berlusconi, Giorgia Meloni had her party's votes conveyed to Lorenzo Fontana, the candidate of Salvini’s League.

And this is where international problems begin. Lorenzo Fontana is a Catholic fundamentalist, but he is above all a pro-Russia ultra who has always supported the need to lift sanctions on Russia and not support Ukraine. Does this mean that Giorgia Meloni has become pro Putin? Not really.

By offering such an important place to the League and promising to them various ministries in the next executive, she has tied Matteo Salvini’s hand and foot to her. Now Salvini certainly cannot threaten not to support this executive. The risk for him is to disappear from political life. The risk, however, at the international level, is that Russian propaganda and influencers (some of them extremely powerful in Italy) may once again have great influence on the decisions of Italian politics.

The same destabilization strategy is being implemented beyond the Alps. Russian propaganda has been hammering for weeks on the fact that France runs out of gas due to the war and the French support for Ukraine. In reality this is not the case, but Moscow has to thank useful idiots in this case from the French CGT (Confederation Genrale du Travail) union. The general secretary of this union, Philippe Martinez, is at the end of his mandate, but would like to put a person close to him to ensure the continuity of his policy. He was also accused in the recent past of being too "soft" and for this reason he has pushed for a very hard clash with the executive.

A small minority of union workers have blocked the most important French refineries. The reason: they demand major wage increases. Companies like Exxon or Total have accepted many of the union's requests. Total has even granted 7% salary increases since November and offered a free extra month's salary to all workers in its company around the world. In reality, the CGT union is asking for 10% increases and this for salaries that are in any case much higher than the French national average.

Of course, the opposition, from the far right to the far left, blows on the fire. Jean Luc Mélénchon, head of the Insoumises, a far-left formation, called for a national protest and tomorrow, Tuesday, there will be an inter-professional strike against life costs, all over the country. A national protest following the one on Sunday. And also in this case Jean Luc Mélénchon will try to put his hair on it.

What Mélénchon forgets to mention is that it was his party that raised taxes on fossil fuels, but in the name of immediate electoral gain it did not imp

Another "forgetfulness" of the CGT is that the inflation of recent months is temporary. The wage increases will be permanent.

The Russian propaganda also hammers in this case to say that all this is the cause of the sanctions against Moscow that harm France. To be true, however, this is only the utilitarian behavior of extremist unions. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne then decided to regain control and to send the police to free the refineries. Workers were preempted and police were sent to pick up rioters from their homes to lead them to work. In case of refusal they risk prosecution.

A completely legal act of the government if social peace is threatened. The most extremist unions promise endless fight. The opposition to Emmanuel Macron, left and right, forgets the national interest and weakens France. Russia stands at the window and continues its media propaganda aware of the great work that useful idiots do in Rome and Paris.