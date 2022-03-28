In a post on his Facebook account, Klitschko said: "Friends! Important information! Curfew is changing in Kyiv and the region".

"As of today, March 28, the curfew will begin an hour later and end an hour earlier. And will last from 21:00 (9:00 pm local) to 6:00 am." he said.

Local authorities previously announced schooling in the capital would resume in an online format Monday. Klitschko also canceled a plan for an extended curfew over the weekend.

By the way, Ukrainian officials reported Russian strikes in western and west-central Ukraine overnight, citing preliminary information.