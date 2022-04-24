Her son was 8 in 2014. "And I will never forget how on September 1 the music from the column sounded loudly in a school, and he lost consciousness," – she said.

Read here The Ukrainian Aleppo, or unprecedented terror in Borodianka

"I don’t want to leave. I do not want to leave my country at all, because for me it is the country of free people. Here I have the right to vote, the right for my opinion, and I can voice it. I would really like to stay here", – Nataliia explained.

She lives in Lviv now. "I don't know what to say to the world, I don't know what to say to that bastard… I don't want to accumulate anger in my heart. After all, I am a woman, and a woman should go through life with an open heart. With a heart full of love," – she said.

Over 7.1 million people have been internally displaced since the invasion of Ukraine (data for 5th of April), according to the second Ukraine Internal Displacement Report issued by the International Organization for Migration.