Her son was 8 in 2014. "And I will never forget how on September 1 the music from the column sounded loudly in a school, and he lost consciousness," – she said.
"I don’t want to leave. I do not want to leave my country at all, because for me it is the country of free people. Here I have the right to vote, the right for my opinion, and I can voice it. I would really like to stay here", – Nataliia explained.
She lives in Lviv now. "I don't know what to say to the world, I don't know what to say to that bastard… I don't want to accumulate anger in my heart. After all, I am a woman, and a woman should go through life with an open heart. With a heart full of love," – she said.