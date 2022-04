In a statement, Ukraine’s prosecutor general said: "The bodies of six civilians with gunshot wounds were found in a basement during an inspection of a private residence."

The killings were carried out by Russian forces who seized control of the area at the beginning of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the prosecutor general said.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urged European leaders to impose sanctions on all Russian banks and oil, warning them: "We cannot wait."