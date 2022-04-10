"There were sirens almost every hour," Reznichenko said. "And, unfortunately, there are incoming shells in different areas."

A Russian strike on the regional capital of Dnipro has destroyed infrastructure, he said, without giving further details. He added that rescuers worked for hours to extinguish a fire and that one person had been injured.

In the Pavlohrad district, to the east of Dnipro, a rocket hit an industrial facility, destroying the premises and causing a fire, Reznichenko said, while in the Dnipo district, an agricultural building was burned down.

No casualties were reported in either incident, he said.