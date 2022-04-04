The invaders broke into the apartment despite the white flag hanging there. They broke the family's car so that no one could flee. They shot their dog and then the woman's husband

Then drunk occupiers started raping the woman one by one. As she said they didn't care that a 4-year-old child was crying in a boiler room.

"The man who shot my husband told me to undress. Then both of them started raping me. They didn't care that my son was crying in the boiler room", – she remembered.

After all of this, the woman with her son managed to escape. They are safe now.

The raper was sentenced to inprisonment for life. The police said that he could have been eliminated as an enemy.

One more crime

In Mariupol, the occupiers raped a woman in front of her 6-year-old child.

The woman died of terrible wounds. The child went grey, literally.

It's scary to even imagine how many more such crimes could be committed, as Mariupol has been sieged since March. The occupiers deport civil citizens to Russia. The fate of many of these people remains unknown

Three tank drivers raped an underaged kid

Cynicism is unbelieveble, because the occupiers have the oudacity to talk about this during their calls. In their telephone conversations with their parents they confess that in Ukraine the kids are being raped and dogs are being eaten.

That's how during one of such conversations an occupier told a woman that 3 tankmen raped a 16-year-old girl.